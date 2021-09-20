Aviva PLC Grows Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 51job by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 51job by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in 51job by 7.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in 51job by 16.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,458,000 after buying an additional 56,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in 51job by 52.8% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JOBS shares. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $71.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.67. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Research analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

