Aviva PLC Sells 1,735 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in News were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in News by 74.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after buying an additional 857,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in News by 154.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 340,433 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in News by 31.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in News by 19.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 40,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in News by 27.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 101,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.59.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

