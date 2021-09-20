Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Earns Buy Rating from National Bankshares

National Bankshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bankshares currently has a C$13.25 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$935.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.00. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$2.27 and a twelve month high of C$11.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

