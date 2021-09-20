AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Holdings Reduced by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of AZZ worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

