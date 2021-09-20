Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

BANC stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 85.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $5,997,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 151.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 27.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 364.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

