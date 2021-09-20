Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBDO opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

