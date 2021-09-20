Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BNDSY opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

