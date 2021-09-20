Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 12,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 317,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $334.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.47 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.