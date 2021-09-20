Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $535.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 36.12%. Research analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 93,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Bank First in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

