Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.77. 1,781,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,394,059. The firm has a market cap of $326.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

