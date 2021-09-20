Bank of The West Acquires 1,429 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 19.2% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.22. 32,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.73. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.17.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.