Bank of The West Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,722 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.57. 4,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.94. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.