Bank of The West Buys 1,471 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,038,000 after buying an additional 1,283,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.83. 219,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,662,076. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $459.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

