Bank of The West Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 260,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 87,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 164,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,785. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

