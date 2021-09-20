Bank of The West Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CVS Health by 15.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,350,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,030,000 after buying an additional 576,576 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 968,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,801,000 after purchasing an additional 108,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,389. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

