Bank of The West Purchases 224 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of The West boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,990,000 after purchasing an additional 154,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $12.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.00. 10,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,834. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.99 and its 200 day moving average is $339.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

