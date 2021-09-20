Bank of The West Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,324 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises 0.9% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

DAL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,105,770. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

