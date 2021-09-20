Bank of The West Sells 2,191 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of The West lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $437.71. The company had a trading volume of 370,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,484. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

