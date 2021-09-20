Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 450 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $263.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.06 and its 200-day moving average is $229.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.97 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $6,363,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,841 shares of company stock worth $61,257,406. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.