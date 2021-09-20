Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Splunk by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 27.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK stock opened at $151.78 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,225 shares of company stock valued at $182,173 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

