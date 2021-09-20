Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,133,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,755,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,247,000 after buying an additional 2,622,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

NYSE:BKR opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

