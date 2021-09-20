Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $503.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.39.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

