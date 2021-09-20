Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 36.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.91.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.