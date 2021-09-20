Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €72.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.92 ($75.20).

DPW opened at €58.95 ($69.35) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €58.62 and its 200-day moving average is €53.67. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

