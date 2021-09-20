Barclays Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $740.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by Barclays from $660.00 to $740.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $649.62.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $654.48 on Thursday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $637.10 and its 200 day moving average is $552.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $311.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,530 shares of company stock worth $6,116,292 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.