Barclays Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $260.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $266.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.91.

Shares of STZ opened at $214.85 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

