Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of BGH opened at $17.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

