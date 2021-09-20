Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires 2,293 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.8% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Shares of FB stock traded down $11.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $353.32. 508,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,337,119. The company has a market capitalization of $996.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.80 and its 200 day moving average is $331.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $902,272,062. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.