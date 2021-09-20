Baxter Bros Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,753,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,489,000 after purchasing an additional 802,874 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.63. 253,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,623. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

