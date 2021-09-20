Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases 1,125 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $193,631,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

NYSE PG traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.62. The stock had a trading volume of 310,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.06.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.