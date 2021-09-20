Baxter Bros Inc. Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Newmont by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 89,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 41.7% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 69,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $53.98. 284,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,493,978. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

