Beacon (BECN) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001365 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $4,423.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00020879 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.