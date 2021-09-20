Beetle Coin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $99,331.08 and approximately $4,462.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

