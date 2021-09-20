Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,837 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $21,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $109.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

