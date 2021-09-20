Beyond Finance (BYN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $245,072.00

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001490 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $245,072.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00067124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00174763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00113333 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.53 or 0.07010876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,142.23 or 1.00299191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $354.28 or 0.00804986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

