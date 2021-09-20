BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 308.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BYSI. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeyondSpring presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI traded down $6.99 on Monday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 59,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,915. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $622.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

