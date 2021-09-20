B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

