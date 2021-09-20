BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 173,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,937,743 shares.The stock last traded at $50.65 and had previously closed at $52.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBL. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

