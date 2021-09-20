Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

Shares of BIG opened at $47.68 on Monday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

