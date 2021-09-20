BinaryX Price Tops $17.53 on Major Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $17.53 or 0.00041926 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $33.04 million and approximately $712,466.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001481 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.62 or 0.00924887 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,240,934 coins and its circulating supply is 1,885,029 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.