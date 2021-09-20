Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 45,698 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 45,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $1,317,016.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,303 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $668,089.47.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,104 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $670,091.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.81. 306,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,400. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $943.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,666,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.