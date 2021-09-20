Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $9.99

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $9.30. Bit Digital shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 4,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at about $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 1,697.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 345,789 shares during the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

