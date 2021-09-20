Bitcloud Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $147,243.70 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,722.22 or 1.00093269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00085286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.26 or 0.00801860 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.02 or 0.00407531 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00285814 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002099 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00060023 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,484,540 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

