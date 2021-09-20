Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $55.82 or 0.00128794 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $977.64 million and $42.06 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.00273922 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00175726 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

