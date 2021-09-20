BitcoinPoS Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1,800.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,947,218 coins and its circulating supply is 4,735,764 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

