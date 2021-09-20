BitCore Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $457,701.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $457,701.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,684.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.97 or 0.06942892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00364818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.18 or 0.01247987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00114228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.13 or 0.00540525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.00 or 0.00515056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.69 or 0.00324339 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

