BitSend (BSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitSend has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $65,920.01 and $3.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.83 or 0.00405677 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.31 or 0.00988473 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,737,387 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.