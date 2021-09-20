BlackBerry (BB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.
BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter.
Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at C$12.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.22. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$36.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.04.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
