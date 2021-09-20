BlackBerry (BB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at C$12.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.22. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$36.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.04.

BB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cfra boosted their price target on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target (down from C$10.50) on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.63.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

