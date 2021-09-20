BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin Sells 820 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 820 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $102,942.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,922,408.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $602,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $563,700.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00.

Shares of BL stock traded down $2.77 on Monday, hitting $120.12. The stock had a trading volume of 296,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,281. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.23.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

