BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 854.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

CII stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.